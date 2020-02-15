My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3 Reveals Poster, Opening and Ending Themes

After leaving fans on quite the cliffhanger at the end of the series’ second season, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU will finally be returning to screens for a third season. But things are a bit different this time around as there (hopefully) won’t be a cliffhanger when it’s all over as the third season will be the last. This final season will be adapting the last couple of volumes of Wataru Watari and Ponkan8’s original light novel series (that wrapped last year), so there’s been a sense of bittersweetness with each new update on the season.

Because while we will be reunited with our favorite trio (and sometimes quartet) for this final season, knowing it’s the last time means we’ll see how it all comes to an end. This is true for the newest poster for the season which sees Hachiman, Yukino, Yui, and Iroha all gathering in the clubroom one last time.

Along with this newest poster came news of the opening and ending themes for the final season! The new opening theme is titled “Budding Rain” and will feature Nagi Yanagi as the performing artist. And as previously confirmed the voices behind Yukino and Yui, Saori Hayami and Nao Toyama respectively, will be performing the new ending theme “Purity of a Diamond.”

“Yahari Ore no Seishun Love Comedy wa Machigatteiru. Kan” (S3) new anime key visual and OP/ED artists revealed https://t.co/ybouLIDnvf

OP: “Megumi no Ame” by Nagi Yanagi

ED: “Diamond no Jundo” by Saori Hayami and Nao Touyama pic.twitter.com/RwyLOLYiax — A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@AIR_News01) February 14, 2020

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU -The End- will be making its official debut on April 9th. The final season of the series will run for 12 episodes in total, and feature returning director from the second season, Kei Oikawa, for studio feel. Other returning staff includes Keiichiro Ochi returning from the second season to supervise the scripts, and Yuichi Tanaka will be returning as character designer.

The series’ voice cast has been confirmed to return as well with Takuya Eguchi as Hachiman Hikigaya, Saori Hayami as Yukino Yukinoshita, Nao Toyama as Yui Yuigahama, and Ayane Sakura as Iroha Isshiki all coming back for the third season. Are you excited to see how it all ends for My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU? Who do you think Hachiman will end up with? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

The first two seasons of the anime are currently now streaming on Crunchyroll, and they describe the series as such, “So exactly what’s going to happen when Hachiman Hikigaya, an isolated high school student with no friends, no interest in making any and a belief that everyone else’s supposedly great high school experiences are either delusions or outright lies, is coerced by a well meaning faculty member into joining the one member “Services Club” run by Yukino Yukinoshita, who’s smart, attractive and generally considers everyone in her school to be her complete inferior?”