My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3 Reveals Theme Song Details

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU brought its second season to an end in 2015, and now the series is finally set to continue with its third season five long years later. But it’s a bittersweet continuation as well as this third season of the anime will also serve as the last as it will adapt the last bit of the original light novel series that officially ended its run last year. As the final season of the fan favorite series approaches its premiere as part of the Spring 2020 wave of anime, the official Twitter account of the series revealed some new details for its final opening and ending themes.

The series has announced that singer-songwriter Nagi Yanagi is returning to perform the new opening theme for the third season following performing for the first two, but unfortunately there’s no confirmed title as of yet. As for the also untitled ending theme, Saori Hayami and Nao Toyama (the actresses for Yukino and Yui respectively), are currently set to perform.

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU -The End- is currently slated to premiere later this April in Japan, and is set to run for 12 episodes. The third season of the series will feature returning director from the second season, Kei Oikawa, for studio feel. Keiichiro Ochi returns from the second season to supervise the scripts, and Yuichi Tanaka will be returning as character designer.

The series’ voice cast has been confirmed to return as well with Takuya Eguchi as Hachiman Hikigaya, Saori Hayami as Yukino Yukinoshita, Nao Toyama as Yui Yuigahama, and Ayane Sakura as Iroha Isshiki all coming back for the third season. My Youth Romantic Comedy is Wrong, As I Expected — otherwise known as My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU in anime or by its shortened Oregairu — is a series of light novels created by Wataru Watari with illustrations provided by Ponkan8.

The first two seasons of the anime are currently now streaming on Crunchyroll, and they describe the series as such, “So exactly what’s going to happen when Hachiman Hikigaya, an isolated high school student with no friends, no interest in making any and a belief that everyone else’s supposedly great high school experiences are either delusions or outright lies, is coerced by a well meaning faculty member into joining the one member “Services Club” run by Yukino Yukinoshita, who’s smart, attractive and generally considers everyone in her school to be her complete inferior?”