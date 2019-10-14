Naruto Animator Shares BTS Look at New Boruto Arc

When it comes to the fall anime season, shows are tasked with bringing out their best work. This year, plenty of shows are making their debut while others are carrying on with new arcs. Boruto is one such series, and the sequel is going all out with its next arc according to a well-known artist on the show.

Over on Twitter, fans heard from an animator named Cheng Xi Huang. The artist has worked on several of Boruto‘s biggest episodes and has served as animation director on a few of them. Taking to social media, Huang shared a behind-the-scenes look at the show’s upcoming arc with a special teaser for fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, the artist shared a black-and-white sketch of Boruto performing a Rasengan with his father, but things are a bit different. Naruto is seen in his younger form here, and the panel seems to have been taken from Boruto‘s latest anime opening. Huang said he worked “desperately” on this piece in honor of Naruto‘s recent 20th anniversary, and he shared his own connection to the beloved franchise.

“I first saw [Naruto] 15 years ago, and at the age of 30 this year, Naruto has been with me for half my life. Thank you,” the artist shared.

The caption is a sweet one, and it gets to the heart of why Huang is such a beloved animator. The artist has brought some truly memorable scenes to the franchise, and he did so because Huang wanted new fans to experience the same quality he did as a teenager. Now, Huang is hoping to provide such work for Boruto‘s brand-new arc which will see the titular hero travel back in time to save his father from Urashiki who wishes to steal the Nine-Tails’ chakra.

Are you excited to see this new Boruto arc go live? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.