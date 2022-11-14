Naruto Finally Sets Up Boruto's Next Canon Arc

Naruto celebrated a big anniversary this fall, and now, the series feels like it is busier than ever. With two new manga titles in print, it has never been easier to check in on the Hidden Leaf, and that isn't even considering Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The sequel is still putting out new content weekly, and its latest anime episode seems to confirm a canon arc from the manga is on its way.

The whole thing went live this week when Boruto put out its most recent episode. The original story tracked Sasuke as he took his pupil on a hunt for a hawk. It was there Boruto and Sasuke leveled with one another, and the episode ended with the latter sharing his plans to find the remnants of Kara.

Prepping the Code Arc

According to Sasuke, he will not be returning to the Hidden Leaf with Boruto given the high priority of his next mission. "I'm going to track down Code, the last surviving member of Kara. He's a threat to the Leaf," the Uchiha shares.

Of course, manga readers will know what story Sasuke is about to tee up. With Isshiki gone, Code has inherited the vision of the Otsutsuki and he will do anything to see it through. Sasuke knows how far a man slighted will go to get revenge, and Code is determined to take out those who killed his master. This zealous nature makes Code a huge threat to the Hidden Leaf, and Sasuke's search will kick off the Code arc from the manga.

For those who have read Boruto, you will know the Code arc is rather complex. The storyline gives Code some wild power but also introduces new characters like Aida to the mix. Things only get more complicated when Kawaki learns about Code's movements, and Boruto is the only one who can intervene thanks to his Karma. So if you are ready for Boruto to bring this meaty arc to life, it seems the anime is gearing up for the story's debut.

Are you excited for Naruto to tackle this next canon arc? Or is the Boruto manga more your style? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.