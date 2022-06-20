Naruto Fans Spark Viral Debate Over Its Female Characters

Characters are what you make of them, and when it comes to anime, creators face hard choices when it comes to fleshing out their stars. From josei to shonen, every demographic has different expectations for manga leads. Some heroes rise to the occasion while others are left to fade away in the background. And now, the Naruto fandom has sparked a viral debate on social media all about the show and its female ensemble.

The argument is hardly new as fans have long critiqued Naruto and its handling of female characters. From Sakura to Tenten and even Karin, the series' women consistently fell to the wayside while others like Rock Lee thrived. Some argue the series' shonen demographic excuses the lack of care while others assert the story's female characters have more to them than we credit. So of course, it was a matter of time before the debate bubbled up once more.

Naruto has the worst written female cast in anime pic.twitter.com/hYcN9YwEW4 — Shak 🐮 (@NNezukoV2) June 19, 2022

READ MORE: Anime Debate Goes Viral as Fans War Over Goku vs Naruto | Naruto Hypes Its Hero's Official Smartphone in New Promo | Naruto Needs to Let Its Villains Stay Villains

You can find the whole conversation below as fans from around the world are giving their take on Naruto's cast of female ninjas. So if you want to check out social media's hottest takes, well – don't say we did not warn you!

What do you think about Naruto's female ensemble? Did the anime not do its heroines justice...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.