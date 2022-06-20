Naruto Fans Spark Viral Debate Over Its Female Characters
Characters are what you make of them, and when it comes to anime, creators face hard choices when it comes to fleshing out their stars. From josei to shonen, every demographic has different expectations for manga leads. Some heroes rise to the occasion while others are left to fade away in the background. And now, the Naruto fandom has sparked a viral debate on social media all about the show and its female ensemble.
The argument is hardly new as fans have long critiqued Naruto and its handling of female characters. From Sakura to Tenten and even Karin, the series' women consistently fell to the wayside while others like Rock Lee thrived. Some argue the series' shonen demographic excuses the lack of care while others assert the story's female characters have more to them than we credit. So of course, it was a matter of time before the debate bubbled up once more.
Naruto has the worst written female cast in anime pic.twitter.com/hYcN9YwEW4— Shak 🐮 (@NNezukoV2) June 19, 2022
You can find the whole conversation below as fans from around the world are giving their take on Naruto's cast of female ninjas. So if you want to check out social media's hottest takes, well – don't say we did not warn you!
What do you think about Naruto's female ensemble? Did the anime not do its heroines justice...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
dragon ball exists and ur gonna hit send on this? https://t.co/FfFc3GUU8z— {dead} dove (@kakashispimp) June 20, 2022
Love and Hate, Hate and Love
As much as I love Naruto, this is something I can't help but agree with. It was was too obvious https://t.co/AQhIPaOlcd— Kakashi's wife 💅 (@moonskeets) June 20, 2022
Take Their Names Out of the Ring
I agree but lets keep Tsunade and Konan out of this though because they were actually written pretty well.
Now, while Sakura was not written phenomenally, out of the females of the Konoha 12 she was written the best and at least had a full circle story. https://t.co/Wd2IzzV0Jy— 🗡 Village Hidden In The Trenches 🗡 (@ItsKiddMisfit) June 20, 2022
Any Other Takers?
"I have only ever watched Naruto"June 20, 2022
Riza Hawkeye Supremacy
On the other hand— hamez gahed (@hamaz_gahad) June 20, 2022
Full metal alchemist:brotherhood has BY FAR the best written female cast in anime https://t.co/QlSbmvJj2N
Love on the Wire
And I love every single one of them https://t.co/ZwucqqDdxO— 𝕬𝖈𝖊 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝕴𝖓𝖊𝖋𝖋𝖆𝖇𝖑𝖊 (@acenanase) June 20, 2022
Rebuttal Phase
Akira Toriyama literally forgot Launch existed. I’m never letting this go. https://t.co/5nV8kkqqwM— OMG A GRILL?!' (@Palushina) June 20, 2022
Pros and Cons
There's definitely worse out there, but for a show of THIS MAGNITUDE, it's a massive fucking L https://t.co/EanDhX3XPh— Sai @ COST! (@SaiPBLK) June 20, 2022