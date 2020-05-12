Naruto Poster Imagines the Hero's Best Hokage Look

✖

Naruto never gave up on his dream to become the Hokage, but the series' sequel failed to impress fans with how the hero filled out the role. Yes, the Uzumaki is a great Hokage, but his design lacks the flair of those leaders who came before him. Now, one artist over on social media has given Naruto fans an alternative take on the Hokage, and it is the stuff of dreams. Believe it!

If you head over to Instagram, you will find a slew of high-quality Naruto artwork from the artist pumiih. The user often draws AU content for Naruto and its sequel Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. As such, it was only a matter of time before Hokage Naruto got a redesign, and we give the look two thumbs up.

You can check out the artwork below to see for yourself. The artwork does away with Naruto's super-short hair and drab outfit. The man even looks a bit younger which will either thrill or disappoint fans. But what we can all agree on is how slick this concept outfit is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anime fanartist | Animator (@pumiih) on Oct 12, 2019 at 4:24am PDT

The Hokage's outfit still takes the orange which Naruto loves and combines it with black. This look is the evolved version of what fans saw in Naruto Shippuden which makes sense in the timeline. Donning a high collar cloak like his father, Naruto pays homage to the Fourth Hokage with a flame-printed aesthetic. In fact, much of the outfit seems inspired by the former Hokage, and that has got some fans emotional.

Of course, there are fans who enjoy the Adult Naruto design in Boruto, but this fan-art nails the look which so many had anticipated. So if Studio Pierrot is looking to do a redesign any time soon, they could get some pointers from this!

