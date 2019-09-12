Naruto Fans Gather to Honor the Show’s Unsung MVP

Naruto fans are plenty familiar with the show’s big heroes. It’s pretty impossible to finish the series without falling for guys like Shikamaru or Jiraiya. Everyone has their favorite hero by the end of the it all, but there are some who get lost in the fray. Now, fans are hitting up social media to honor one of those heroes, and it might not be someone you were expecting.

But at the end of the day, we all know it. When it comes to the heroes of the Hidden Leaf, there is only one who made sure everyone got fed. Ichiraku Ramen is the food stall for champions, and it is run by a hero himself.

Over on Reddit, a fan known as Dead_Itachi (RIP) got fans buzzing after sharing a famous Tumblr post. The anime post in question lifts up all things Teuchi, and Naruto fans were quick to back its breakdown of the chef’s MVP status.

“This dude, I felt, was the father figure Naruto never appreciated the most. Like when Naruto had no money or food, he would just make him ramen. He accepted Naruto before anyone else in the village ever did. This dude was the most underrated character in all of Naruto,” the post reads.

Looking back at the series, fans can see where this post is coming from. Teuchi lived a simple life as a chef with his daughter, and they ran a quaint ramen shop. However, he was one of the only few villagers who would give Naruto food when no one else would. The chef might not have had powers like Kakashi or Jiraiya, but he was caring in the most quiet of ways. Now, social media is rising up to honor Teuchi for what he really was and that his an unsung hero to Naruto Uzumaki.

