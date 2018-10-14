‘Naruto’ Reveals ‘Boruto’s First Summon

Summons are some of the most powerful entities in Naruto, and now Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has crossed this important threshold as well as Boruto has finally gotten a summon of his own.

In the latest episode of the series, Boruto forms his first summoning contract with the powerful snake Garaga after the two have an interesting conversation.

Boruto is really following Sasuke’s path! Well, in the end Garaga become Boruto’s summoning!#BORUTO #Naruto pic.twitter.com/PrRvQAW8Y3 — SasuSakuサスサク Updates (@SasuSakuID) October 14, 2018

Boruto had been sent into the Ryuchi Cave by the White Snake Sage to kill Garaga and retrieve his Reverse Scale in order to find out what message Mitsuki left in the snake he left behind with Boruto. When Boruto and the others make a crucial move and Boruto’s close to dealing a finishing blow, he and Garaga connect.

In Garaga’s mind, Boruto sees a memory of how he was betrayed by a former contract holder as the shinobi cut out his eye and left him for dead during a huge battle. This has made Garaga distrusting of shinobi, and he thinks Boruto’s chasing after Mitsuki is a bad idea. In order to prove how he should be able to put his trust in Mitsuki, Boruto challenges Garaga to form a summoning contract with him. Garaga agrees to tag along with Boruto, though he says he will strike when Mitsuki reveals himself to really be a traitor.

Regardless of the circumstances, Boruto has received a powerful summons that will definitely help him down the line. The fact it’s a snake further emphasizes the fact he’s following more of Sasuke’s path than his father’s as well. Now it just remains what to be seen of Boruto’s new summon.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has done well in Japan. Recently it even made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide.