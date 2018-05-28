‘Naruto’ Shows Why Shinki Definitely Is Gaara’s Son

When Boruto went live, fans knew they were in for a big treat. Sure, the sequel did mean Masashi Kishimioto’s iconic series had more to it, but that isn’t what made fans tune in. The characters who sparked interest were the children of Naruto‘s big heroes, and Gaara’s son has been no exception.

Oh, and it helps that the two really are cut from the same sandy cloth. It’s just that Shinki is a tad less psychotic than his father.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, one fan managed to find proof showing why Shinki is definitely his father’s son. Yes, the boy may have been adopted by Gaara, but that doesn’t mean the Sand genin hasn’t pick up on his a few of his father’s habits.

In the most recent episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, fans watched as Shinki prepared to fight in the Chunin Exams. The ninja took on ChoCho to start, but Shinki is now slated to go against Mitsuki in the next round. It was there Shinki got serious, and he showed what fans are lovingly dubbing Gaara’s Crazy Face.

Like father like son pic.twitter.com/Gqk2e2V5Cp — Sakura 桜 (@PinkGawd) May 25, 2018

No, seriously, just look at the comparison above. The boys looks scarily similar.

As you can see, Gaara was the first person to master the crazed look back during his first Chunin Exams. The character was thrilled to fight Sasuke Uchiha in the tournament’s final round, but only time will tell if Mitsuki can get Shinki as fired up as Sasuke did to Gaara. And, this time, the match shouldn’t end with the Leaf Village coming under attack by the Sand. That honor should fall upon a very different group of Otsutsuki baddies for this exam.

For those unfamiliar with Boruto’s predecessor Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Do you see the similarities between Gaara and Shinki? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!