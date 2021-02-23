Naruto: What Do We Know About the White Karma?

✖

When it comes to Boruto, things are heating up in the anime at last, but the manga has been boiling with action for a while now. That much was made obvious this month when a new chapter went live from the manga. As it turns out, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has some more things in store for Karma, and we are breaking down all the things we know about its alternate form.

After all, Boruto did give fans a different seal to worry over recently. The manga took fans by shock when it was revealed our hero's Karma promised to hand Momoshiki his body, and Boruto was overcome by the Otsutsuki in battle. A fight followed which left Sasuke maimed, but Boruto settled things when he got his body back under control. Or at least, that is what fans thought until they learned someone else out there has the Karma.

It turns out Code wields a unique Karma which is white in color. The variant has never been seen before, but Code breaks down why he has it. The villain admits the White Karma is left behind when the black mark fails to take. A white symbol indicates the wearer is not suitable to become an Otsutsuki vessel, but they can withstand the clan's power. As such, Code can use Otsutsuki powers just like Momoshiki and Isshiki could. In fact, the latter even tells Code before his death that the boy can turn into an Otsutsuki fully if he consumes the God tree's chakra fruit.

At this point, we have not seen the White Karma in action, but fans expect it to be as powerful as the black mark. This is bad for Boruto as the boy has barely learned to use his seal, and Kawaki has been removed of his Karma. Code is versed in the seal after all of these years, so the Hidden Leaf duo better watch their backs.

