Boruto Reveals Kawaki's New Mission

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' manga is quite far ahead of the events currently taking place within the episodes of its anime, featuring the latest battle against the head of the Kara Organization while also delivering a very new unique mission to Kawaki, who has recently made his introduction in the anime version of the Vessel Arc. With the threat to the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha now vastly different from what we once knew, it definitely lights a fire under Kawaki to accomplish his new mission that will make the world of Naruto a much safer place to live.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Chapter 55, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory.

Following the death of Jigen, the head of the Kara Organization was able to make one last gasp as his soul traveled to his secret weapon in Code, a young rogue ninja that will attempt to carry on the legacy of the Otsutsuki. Code asks for the names of those responsible for his master's death, one of which of course happens to be Kawaki, who declares a mission that will obviously put him into the path of the remaining member of Kara.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Though Jigen was defeated, Boruto still has the terrifying villain Momoshiki bouncing around within himself, emerging in recent chapters and even going so far as to stab out one of Sasuke's eyes, causing the Uchiha to lose his ability to harness the power of the Rinnegan. Kawaki, clearly affected by the latest fight and the villain residing within the son of the Seventh Hokage, swears to eliminate the energy known as Kara, which has allowed the Otsutsuki to harness the bodies of ninja for their benefit.

This chapter wasn't just important when it came to Kawaki's new mission, it also revealed the tear-jerking moment wherein Naruto had to say goodbye to the nine-tailed fox, Kurama, thanks to the powerful form that was necessary to combat Jigen. With fans rattled at the loss of the kyubi, it's clear that the return of franchise creator, Masashi Kishimoto, means that no one is safe in the current adventures of Konoha.

