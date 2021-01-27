New Naruto Promo Teases Boruto's Battle with a Shocking Villain

✖

Naruto Uzumaki knows the sting of betrayal, and the hero certainly hoped his son would never feel the same hurt. Of course, such hope is folly in the Naruto universe, and that was made clear in the manga some time ago. Now, the anime is ready to push that betrayal to the surface in Boruto, and fans got their first look at the big switch thanks to a new promo.

The preview popped up on social media this weekend, and it took fans of Boruto by surprise. After all, it contains a fairly huge spoiler. The still shows Boruto facing off with a familiar face, and the villain who is dogging him happens to be one of his father's former allies.

BORUTO EPISODE 184 SCREENSHOT!! WHAT?? CHAPTER 20 NEXT EP?? pic.twitter.com/BBT6PlvN5N — Jackson ジャクソン !{ MUGINO :( }! (@Boruto4life) January 27, 2021

As you can see below, the foe is none other than Ao. This moment has been a long one coming for fans of the manga. After all, Ao showed his true colors in the manga more than a year ago, and his appearance in the anime has been much awaited. Now, it seems episode 184 will bring Ao's betrayal to life, and Boruto will kick off his battle with the Hidden Mist legend.

Looking at this still, it seems the next episode of Boruto will partially adapt chapter 20. This is a fairly big jump for the anime in terms of pacing, but fans are here for it. The show has been slow with its action as of late, so the pick-up is very much appreciated. Ao promises to bring the pain when he turns his heel this arc, and Boruto looks ready to respond in equal measure with a kunai at hand.

What do you make of this new Boruto promo? Are you hyped for this big battle? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.