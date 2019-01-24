‘Naruto’: Boruto Gets Some Love From Olympian Usain Bolt

Naruto has millions of fans worldwide, so it makes sense the franchise has earned some famous fans. Now, it looks like Usain Bolt is shouting out the series, and it is doing so with the one and only Boruto Uzumaki.

Over on Instagram, fans were treated to a story by the Olympic runner, and they were quick to spot Boruto.

As you can see below, a clip of the Instagram story shows off part of Bolt’s daily life. The runner is seen posing for several group photos, but his following update is all about anime.

Seeing Usain Bolt watching Boruto made my day pic.twitter.com/70Indf7m8Y — Eternal Hokage (@EternalHokageYT) January 22, 2019

The video clip sees Bolt filming Kasi.B while she sleeps, but it doesn’t seem like he was doing that the whole time. After all, the video begins with a shot of the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations ending theme playing. The shot pans away soon enough, but fans can confirm Bolt and Boruto are besties.

And what makes this even better? In Japan, Boruto is better known as Bolt. So, the couple seems like they were meant to be.

Of course, fans have known about Bolt and his interest in anime for years. The record-breaking runner is best-known for his speed, but his celebratory moves on the track made him equally famous years ago. One of these moves saw Bolt lift his arms into the air at a slant and pointed with his fingers straightened. When done in tandem with his teammates, Bolt brought the Ginyu Force to life. As it stands, the Olympian has got a thing for series like Dragon Ball, and it’s only a matter of time before his catalog expands even more so.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.