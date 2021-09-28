Naruto Synopsis Teases Boruto’s Worst Nightmare

It has been a while since Naruto Uzumaki has looked death in the face, but that is happening right now in the anime. If you did not know, all eyes are on the hero right now as Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has pit its heroes against a truly gnarly foe. The Otsutsuki are back, and thanks to a new episode synopsis, fans know Boruto’s worst nightmare is going to become a reality soon.

The update comes courtesy of Nite_Baron and Abdul_S17 over on Twitter. The pair shared a recent page from Shonen Jump detailing episode 218, and it was there fans learned what the update is all about.

According to this new blurb, Boruto is going to be possessed by his mysterious seal this coming week. The young Uzumaki will bring Momoshiki back to life through the seal, and fans already know this isn’t going to end well for anyone.

“Boruto’s consciousness has been taken over by Momoshiki, and Kawaii comes up with a secret plan to save him,” the synopsis reads. “The final phase of the battle with Isshiki begins!”

As you can see, Boruto is about to take a page from Sasuke in this upcoming episode. In the same way the Uchiha could harness power from Orochimaru with his Curse Mark, Boruto will do the same with Momoshiki. The biggest difference here is that Boruto wants no part in his possession. It sounds like the ninja will be pulled two ways when his Otsutsuki comes out to play, and it will make for one tense situation for audiences to eat up.

Of course, the Naruto fandom is already living large, and it isn’t hard to figure out why. The most recent episode of Boruto smashed expectations with its animation and pacing with some help from Naruto himself. The Hokage unleashed a new power during his one-on-one fight with Isshiki, and the showdown was epic to say the least. In fact, the fandom is lauding Boruto for escalating its overall animation during this ominous arc, and many are anxious to see how the hero comes out of his Baryon battle with Isshiki this month.

What do you think about this nightmare scenario coming for Boruto? Do you think the boy can weasel out of this?