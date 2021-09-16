New Naruto Still Teases Boruto’s Dark Dilemma





Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is getting ready to dive into the biggest battle that the Shonen franchise has seen to date, with the Kara Organization leader Jigen attempting to take the body of Kawaki in order to save his own life, with Naruto, Sasuke, and Boruto standing in his way. With the power of Karma also flowing through Boruto’s veins, it would seem that the son of the Seventh Hokage is willing to take some drastic measures to make sure that Isshiki ultimately isn’t successful not only in getting a new body, but in destroying the ninja world for the Otsutsuki.

In the last episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the Kara Organization Civil War came to an end, with Kashin Koji losing the battle against Jigen, but in turn, Jigen took some heavy damage as a consequence. With Isshiki needing to burn through the Karma energy, the Otsutsuki member only has a short period of time before he dies, with his massive energy burning through his human form, aka Jigen. With Kashin managing to escape the battle with his life, Isshiki wastes little time in teleporting right over to the Hidden Leaf Village and is looking to take over the body of the vessel known as Kawaki.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter User Abdul S_17 shared the terrifying image from the next episode of Boruto, showing the son of the Seventh holding a kunai to his throat, most likely in an effort to make sure that Isshiki isn’t able to jump into a new body following the damage he received from Kashin Koji, aka the clone of Jiraiya:

https://twitter.com/Abdul_S17/status/1438313688646225924?s=20

Boruto’s anime series is coming shockingly close to catching up with the events of the manga, which has seen creator Masashi Kishimoto return as a writer on the series. With the upcoming titanic struggle between Kara and Konoha having massive implications on the ninja world, it will be interesting to see not only how the anime adaptation handles some of the heart-wrenching moments, but also what the series plans to do when it hits the current events that are playing out in the manga. Needless to say, fans should probably prepare for the arrival of filler in the near future of the series.

What do you think of this terrifying new image? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.