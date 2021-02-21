Naruto Fans Spot a Heartbreaking Detail After THAT Major Death

✖

The last week has been a traumatic one for fans of Naruto. The franchise made headlines the world over when its ongoing series, Boruto, ushered in a major death. The moment came as a shock to many, and fans admit they will never get over the loss. And now, a small detail from chapter 55 has fans freaking out in a big way.

So you have been warned! There are massive spoilers for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations below! If you aren't caught up with the manga, turn around.

For fans in the know, they will understand what all of the fuss is about. After being introduced long ago, Kurama was killed off in the most recent chapter of Boruto. The manga let fans watch as Naruto said goodbye to his tenant after being together his whole life, and a page at the end of chapter 55 seems to cement their separation.

At the end of the new chapter, fans are shown Naruto back in the village with Sasuke and the boys. The group barely made it out of their fight with Isshiki alive, but it did cost them. Sasuke is missing his Rinnegan, and Naruto has been removed of his tailed beast. Kurama made it possible for Naruto to survive the separation, and in this chapter's final shot of the ninja, he is missing his whiskers to prove it.

Omg naruto whiskers are gone kurama really is gone 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1qqi4E48BO — 🦋 𝒞𝒶𝓅𝓇𝒾𝒸❤𝓇𝓃 🦋 (@sasusaku_family) February 18, 2021

Naruto is shown with a bare cheek as he faces the village. Fans were stunned by the image because it is so foreign. Naruto has had cheek marks his whole life. Now, it seems they have disappeared, but fans are questioning if the look may be a mistake. Naruto does have the cheek marks in the manga's previous panels, after all. Even if the close-up is a mistake, the loss of his fox-like whiskers is hard to accept, and it drives home the fact Kurama is gone.

What do you make of this latest death in Naruto? Do you think Kurama is really gone for good? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.