Naruto Sparks Boruto’s Heated New Love Triangle (& Maybe Even More)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is continuing through the manga’s next major arc as it raises the stakes against the Divine Trees, and the newest chapter is making things even more complicated as Boruto Uzumaki now finds himself in a heated love triangle (that might even be bigger than expected). Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has been focusing its latest chapters on getting the Hidden Leaf Village ready for what to do next against the Divine Tree foes, but they won’t have much time to wait as the Hidden Sand Village is now in the Divine Trees’ crosshairs. So they need to act quickly.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is preparing Sarada Uchiha for her next major mission in the Hidden Sand to help save Gaara from the newest Divine Tree foe, but she was taken by surprise with a new meeting with Sumire. Because while the two of them remain the only ones who had not been effected by Eida’s Omniscience power, it turns out the two of them might be sharing another big secret as they both might have feelings for Boruto. At least in Sumire’s case, she’s starting to feel jealous about how Sarada threw herself at Boruto when they finally reunited for the first time in years.

Boruto Puts Sarada and Sumire In a Love Triangle

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 16 sees Sarada and Sumire meeting with Eida to try and get more information about what Boruto is planning to do next. She tells them that he’s trying to keep the two of them out of danger by taking more of it on himself, and Sumire realizes that the more the two of them know about his whereabouts, the more they will be targets of the Hidden Leaf Village (since they’re already outwardly spoken about their support for Boruto, a thought to be traitor). It’s with this that Sumire really starts to talk about her feelings as well.

She claims Sarada doesn’t really think about Boruto’s feelings, nor about hers either. Sumire then asks why, knowing how much she likes Boruto, that Sarada would leap into his arms the second they see each other after the three year time skip. She had been holding back from asking because she wanted to be respectful of how Sarada felt in the moment, but she can’t help but question why Sarada did this knowing Sumire’s stated feelings for Boruto. Sarada doesn’t know what to say, and Sumire walks away hurt at this since it seems like the two don’t see each other as friends in the same way.

There Might Be More to This Love Triangle

Fans have gotten teased about Sarada’s potential romantic feelings for Boruto in the past, but now it’s going to be put in the spotlight now that each character is much older. It’s something Sumire is concerned with, and it’s clear that she was hurt that their first spotting of Boruto after all those years was seemingly dominated by Sarada, who she believes is a close friend. Sarada didn’t quite think of it that way, but it’s still hurt Sumire quite a bit.

Even Eida who witnesses it realizes how awkward of a situation it is, yet she can’t help but also help Boruto too. She completely knows what Boruto is up to, but is still helping him by choosing to keep his secrets. While she’s still out to be with Kawaki as her love, she’s at least now starting to see Boruto in this more well rounded way. Which means that eventually, she might actually fall in love with Boruto as well. Turning this love triangle into some kind of love square or other shape.