Naruto Introduces A Deadly New Kind of Rasengan Attack

Naruto has introduced a deadly new kind of Rasengan attack, in the latest chapter of Boruto’s manga. The story of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been all about evolving the characters of the Naruto saga as they become adults and parents – but the series has also seen a pointed evolution of the iconic powers wielded by shinobi like Naruto and Sasuke, as their heirs (Boruto, Sarada) and new allies (Kawaki) and new threats (Momoshiki, Isshiki, Code) have all entered the saga. Well, thanks to the unique situation of Boruto’s body being possessed by the evil will of Momoshiki, we now have yet another new Naruto franchise technique getting an upgrade!

(WARNING: Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 65 SPOILERS Follow!)

In the latest chapter of Boruto’s manga, we catch up with the fight between Boruto, Code, and Kawaki. Code thrashed Boruto in order to draw out the spirit of Momoshiki – and he finally gets what he wants in this latest chapter of the manga. Of course, even a devout worshipper of Otsutsuki like Code is caught by surprise by just how powerful Momoshiki is in Boruto’s body.

When Code eventually gets overwhelmed by Momoshiki’s attacks, he attempts to take Kawaki hostage as a human shield. Code taunts Momoshiki, stating that the Otsutsuki cannot keep firing off giant Rasengens, as it will annihilate Kawaki – and therefore also annihilate the coveted sacrifice to the Divine Tree (aka Ten-Tails) that will produce the chakra fruit the Otsutsuki consume for their eternal life and power. Well, Code is right about that strategy: Momoshiki cannot destroy Kawaki – but the villain can create an attack to snipe at Code with pinpoint accuracy!

And thus, we get Boruto’s newest attack: The Rasendan!

The manga footnotes let us know that “dan” means “bullet,” and that’s pretty much what we get: a Rasengan bullet! Based on the visuals in the manga, Momoshiki forms the Rasendan by first condensing the massive energy of a giant Rasengan down into a much smaller orb, about the size of a large marble. Going by the rules of Marvel’s Ant-Man, it suggests that the Rasdendan still packs just as much of a wallop as a Giant Rasengan in terms of energy – just focused into a much smaller physical area.

End result is that Momoshiki’s Rasendan shot flies harmlessly through Kawaki’s underarm and blows a hole straight through Code’s shoulder.

This “Rasendan” is something that can now presumably be added to Boruto’s arsenal as well since it was his body that produced the attack. It is the second new Rasengan that Boruto has developed, behind the “Invisible Rasengan” he unleashed against Momoshiki.

