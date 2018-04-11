This ‘Naruto’ Battle Is Way More Complex Than You First Thought

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been winning fans back lately after many fans had slipped off of the series after the exciting confrontation between Sasuke, Sarada, and Sakura against a dangerous foe.

But while fans had noticed how splendidly the fight scene between Sakura, Sasuke, and Shin was animated, but recently fans have noticed quite the slick movement from Sakura that shows just how complex the fight was.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a .gif shared by Reddit user WayOfJashin19 (which you can find at the link here), the fight between Shin and Sakura sees Sakura attack the foe with a kunai only for Shin to steal it briefly. While fending off her attacks, he flips the kunai in his hand and uses it to attack Sakura, but she sees this in time and is able to counter it.

This brief moment takes place over a matter of seconds, and fans are just reminded how slick some moments in the series can be. This is only a few second detour in the middle of a fight full of huge moments and dangerous situations. Fans are hoping to see another fight of this quality soon, especially as the series heads into the Chunin Exams.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations began its first steps into the Chunin Exams arc by having Katasuke introduce Boruto to the idea of using Ninja Tools, and have several characters discuss the idea of taking the exams. The Ninja Tools play a major part of the arc covered in the film in which Boruto trains under Sasuke in order to impress his father and get him to pay more attention, something he’s been dealing during the entire series to this point. But he’s hesitant to join the upcoming Chunin Exam, and only does so when he’s talked into cheating by using specialized chakra technology by Katasuke.

Boruto then goes through a dilemma during the Chunin Exams when he’s caught cheating, and his father is kidnapped by a new set of ninja baddies from the Kaguya clan. This new arc has been hotly anticipated, but it has raised many questions for fans of the series as Boruto has proven to have already learned the same kind of lessons he learns in the movie and the manga run.

Boruto seeking out Sasuke was teased further with the most recent episode, “Sasuke’s Shadow” in which Sasuke powerfully cleared out a room full of Zetsus, but Boruto and the rest of Team 7 only find the last remnants of this battle. They struggled so much with one White Zetsu, so the thought of Sasuke clearing out a whole room impressed Boruto a great deal.

For those unfamiliar with Boruto’s predecessor Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.