Naruto Writer Teases Boruto’s Next Big Episodes

The battle between Kara and Konoha is about to end its biggest battle to date, with the leader of the villainous organization, Jigen, attempting to take the body of Kawaki following his battle against Kashin Koji in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. With Naruto, Sasuke, and Boruto standing in the way of the Otsutsuki member known as Isshiki residing in Jigen’s body, a writer for the anime adaptation is hinting at the finale of the “Kara Arc” of the series and hints at the fact that this battle is looking to hold up the high quality of the manga’s story.

This battle between the head of Kara and the strongest ninjas of Konoha is set to change the ninja world forever, with the manga seeing the return of the franchise creator, Masashi Kishimoto, as a writer. The conclusion of this battle will see some major changes to both the villainous organization as well as the Hidden Leaf Village, with the events of this battle in the manga seeing some big casualties and striking to the core of a number of readers that have followed the world of Naruto since the beginning. Needless to say, the upcoming episodes of the anime will be some of the biggest installments of the Shonen franchise to date.

Honda Masaya, one of the writers on the anime adaptation of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, hyped up the upcoming conclusion of the Kara Arc, which will see the strongest warriors of Konoha leaving everything on the table in the battle against Jigen and change their world forever in the process:

I'm in charge of the script for BORUTO episodes 216 to 218. This is the climax of KARA Arc. Our goal was to create a story that even those who had read the original story would enjoy. Thank you! #B0RUTO https://t.co/OOUO3DcGKf — 本田雅也:Honda Masaya (@hon_da) September 23, 2021

The anime adaptation has been moving at a rapid pace to catch up to the events of the manga and it will be interesting to see what course the series takes following the conclusion of the Kara Arc, with many believing that the anime will once again dive into the world of filler. With the storyline’s conclusion setting up the perfect opportunity for some anime-only adventures for the franchise, it will be interesting to see what lies in store for Boruto, Kawaki, and the other members of Team 7 in the near future.

What do you think the future holds for the anime adventures of Konoha? Who do you think will be the final victor during the Kara Arc's big finale?