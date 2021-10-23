Boruto Explains Where Karma’s Power Comes From

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations explained where the true power of Karma comes from with the newest chapter of the manga series! As the manga kicks off a brand new arc now that both the Hidden Leaf is ready for Kara’s next attack and Code has officially made his move on Kawaki, fans are surprisingly still find out new things about the nature of Karma’s power and the impact that its extraction has had on Boruto and Kawaki’s bodies. The two of them are awakening to new abilities as a result, and that ceiling could get even higher.

The previous chapter of the series saw Boruto run out of the village’s boundaries in order to help Kawaki, and he came face to face with Code for the first real time. As Code is the other Karma wielder who knows a little more about it than Kawaki would, his fight with Boruto begins to reveal some interesting trivia about the way the power works. Apparently the true strength and speed that comes from it is due to the years of experience the Otsutsuki have embedded into the Karma seal.

Chapter 63 of the series revealed that neither Boruto nor Kawaki could deal with Code’s abilities at their current base level. Things get even worse when Code activates his white Karma (which comes with all the power of the regular seal without the Otsutsuki attachments), and he explains to Boruto why they each get a sudden boost in strength and speed when they activate its power. Because while physical strength increase is certainly a part of the boost, it’s also not the entire effect of the Karma’s power.

It comes from thousands of years worth of fighting experience the Otsutsuki have accumulated over their planet conquering. Karma instantly puts this experience onto their minds and bodies, and thus could instantly make them fight as well as the Otsutsuki should the Karma be used to its full potential. The problem with Boruto’s, however, is that using that power at its full potential means that he’ll be that much closer to becoming Momoshiki Otsutsuki completely.

He's been able to fight back against it so far, but fans have seen Boruto put his own life on the line for a chance at victory and he might not be willing to pass up the chance of using Karma at its full strength.