Naruto: ‘Boruto’ Spoilers Detail Zetsu’s Surprising Return

It looks like Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is about to make all you Akatsuki fans real happy. The terrorist cell may be finished, but it seems one of its once-dead members is less deceased than audiences thought. You know, considering White Zetsu made an appearance in Boruto not too long ago.

Now, it is time all you fans learned what the baddie is up to these days.

Recently, Shueisha released a new advert for Boruto‘s next episode, and fans were quick to turn around their translations of it. Thanks to Ken Xyro, details about the anime’s Akatsuki tie-in have gone public, so you can read the synopsis for “Sasuke’s Shadow” below:

“With increased power, White Zetsu attacks Team 7! Boruto and the rest go to look for the hideout of the train robbers. Then, a strange-looking monster [called] White Zetsu, who was once created by Kaguya, suddenly appears?!

What decision will the leader make?! Team 7 barely manages to push back White Zetsu. Furthermore, it’s possible that even more might attack, so considering the safety of Boruto’s team, what orders does Konohamaru give?!”

As you can see, it looks like White Zetsu is back, and he is pretty powerful. The character was killed way back in Naruto: Shippuden when Sasuke drove his sword through the ninja and fried him. The death helped put an end to the Fourth Great Ninja War, but White Zetsu had ways to keep himself from dying — you know — for good. During the war, the character made countless clones of himself which went to the battlefield, but it was thought that they died when their progenitor did. It isn’t impossible to think that one clone mutated and has lived all this time in relative quiet. With Team 7 at its door, White Zetsu seems ready for a comeback, but don’t hold your breath on that return. After all, Sasuke will be more than happy to put White Zetsu out for a second time if need be.

