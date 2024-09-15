My Hero Academia Announces Special Burger King Collaboration

It has been more than a decade since My Hero Academia made its debut, and in that time, its heroes have become legends. From All Might to Deku, the stars of Kohei Horikoshi's manga are known the world over. We have seen our heroes tackle everything from TV anime to blockbusting movies and video games. Now, My Hero Academia is leaning into a new lane, and we have Burger King to thank for the expansion.

Yes, you read that right. Burger King and My Hero Academia is coming together. Over in France, My Hero Academia is launching a special menu at Burger King that highlights Deku and Bakugo.

Unwrapping Burger King x My Hero Academia

As you can see below, My Hero Academia is bringing two burgers to life at Burger King France. The special deal will allow fans to sample a Deku Burger or Bakugo Burger depending on their mood. Plus, a vegetarian option will be available for those who want to sample the collab but have dietary restrictions. The special meal is slated to drop on September 17, and at this point, no word has been given on whether My Hero Academia will take this deal global.

Si vous êtes bien emballés à l'idée de notre collab avec My Hero Academia, nos burgers le sont aussi. pic.twitter.com/ScXrkjNyfk — Burger King France (@BurgerKingFR) September 14, 2024

As for why this deal was made, well – we have more than My Hero Academia's popularity to thank. This week, new data from France revealed that Horikoshi's manga is one of the best selling in history. The superhero series has sold at least 10 million copies in France alone, marking its place atop the market. France is one of the biggest manga markets outside of Japan, so the success of My Hero Academia is a big deal. A special My Hero Academia exhibition just launched near the Eiffel Tower to celebrate Deku, so honestly, it isn't surprising to see Burger King jumping at the series.

What's Next for My Hero Academia

Burger King is the latest fast food chain to team with My Hero Academia, and the deal comes at the perfect time for our heroes. France is celebrating the manga's record sales all while season seven enters its final few episodes. Earlier this year, My Hero Academia kickstarted its final war as season seven pit Deku against All For One. With the season set to close before October, My Hero Academia is heating up with the final episodes of season seven. Deku is finally taking on Shigaraki after the villain faced Bakugo in a life-or-death throw down. As for the other stars of Class 1-A, their battles are peaking thanks to villains like Toga and Toya. So if you are not caught up with My Hero Academia season seven, you will want to check it out ASAP.

After all, the anime is slowly yet surely reaching the end of Horikoshi's tale. This year marked the end of the My Hero Academia manga, and the buzz surrounding the finale was intense. Given the pacing we've seen from its anime, My Hero Academia will likely close with season eight. The show's final outing will signal the end of an era as My Hero Academia helped push forward anime's current boom. Deku has left a clear mark on the industry, and that can never be denied. Even chains like Burger King can recognize the impact our hero has had, and Deku's journey is not done just yet.

