Naruto Fans Made a NSFW Toy Go Viral Over a Cosplay Hack

When it comes to Naruto and cosplaying, there are a lot of ways to get your character across. You can be as casual or detailed as you want so long as your basics are on point. Of course, that means you need some ninja tools to get the job done, but it can be difficult sizing up what prop weapons are appropriate for mainstream conventions. But thanks to one fan, well - they found an alternative that suits their cosplay needs just fine.

The only issue? Well, the alternative is as pricy as it is NSFW. The fandom is now laughing about the pitch now that an Amazon user known as Caz has gone viral for their cosplay review of some sex toys that double as throwing knives.

Over on Twitter, the review in question has earned thousands of shares within the fandom. The items in question are NSFW, so you have been warned! The review doesn't hold back when it comes to the items and their private purposes. After all, Caz says they ended up buying a beginner's set of sex toys that looks like kunai, and they ended up loving how the kit worked.

"I originally bought these for a Naruto cosplay because they don't allow real weapons at Anime Boston. They look just like real kunai," the review reads.

"Thankfully, no one seemed to notice that I was walking around with a dozen or so butt plugs strapped to my legs. I think maybe one girl who wanted to hold them for a picture recognized what they were but didn't say anything."

According to the Naruto fan, they ended up buying even more of these toys for other LARPing events. "These things actually have pretty good balance when thrown and usually land on the point, plus they don't hurt when you get hit by them. They're basically nerf ninja weapons."

As for these toys in question, well - there isn't a listing for them on Amazon any longer. You might be able to shop around for a similar dupe, but for now, it seems Caz may be the only person rocking their Naruto cosplay with these NSFW toys for now.

