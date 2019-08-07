Naruto: Kakashi Cosplayer Wows With Ninken Companions

When it comes to pups, the anime fandom will rally behind their go-to dogs no matter the cause. While some series like Fullmetal Alchemist have dark ties to dogs, there are others like Naruto which sit perfectly fine with fans. Now, it seems one dog-lover is ready to push Naruto‘s love of dogs a step further, and they did so with a pup-approved cosplay.

Taking to Instagram, a fan known as d00mdesign posted a photo of their Kakashi cosplay. The fan decided to dress up as the grey-haired ninja, but that is not all…

No, not one bit. As you can see, the fan is joined by some ninken, and they are all sorts of cute.

“Summoned some Ninja dogs to pet them,” the fan wrote.

As you can see, Kakashi looks downright gritty with this impressive cosplay. Thanks to a styled silver wig, the ninja is rocking Kakashi’s signature style, and his uniform looks just as authentic. Even his mask gives off a high-quality vibe, and that is not to even bring up the digs each dog is wearing.

To the left, a smaller pup can be seen sitting down with a Leaf Village headband on. The gear is at an angle to match the one Kakashi wears, and he is not alone. Another pup can be found to the right wearing a ninja scarf, and their perky ears would make Pakkun plenty proud. Really, there is no outdoing a cosplay as good at this, and each of these pups better be up for promotion by the Hokage lest fans riot.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.