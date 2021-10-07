Naruto Cosplay Supplies Jiraiya With A Fem Makeover





Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has seen one of the biggest characters of the franchise part from this mortal coil, with the Nine-Tailed Fox Kurama, easily going down as one of the most emotional story beats in the popular Shonen series. While the Nine Tails might have only just died, fans are already comparing Kurama’s death with that of Naruto’s mentor, Jiraiya, who was able to teach him how to wield the power of the Rasengan. One fan has decided to resurrect the “Pervy Sage” with some spot-on Cosplay which gives Jiraiya a femme makeover.

As fans of the long-running series created by Masashi Kishimoto know, Jiraiya was killed by his former member Pain, the immensely powerful member of the Akatsuki that was able to spread his power throughout a number of different bodies. Though Naruto was able to stop Pain from destroying Konoha, with the villain actually managing to discover some redemption in the process, he was unable to revive his mentor in Jiraiya. Recently, the Pervy Sage was able to return to the sequel series of Boruto thanks in part to a time travel saga which saw the son of Naruto and Sasuke traveling back to the earlier days of the Hidden Leaf Village.

Instagram Cosplayer Tara Cosplay brought back the mentor of Naruto back to life, giving the powerful Hidden Leaf Ninja a major makeover as Jiraiya returns from the grave thanks to some absolutely inspired Cosplay:

Though Naruto has been known for resurrecting deceased character in the past, with the Fourth Ninja World War seeing the Akatsuki bringing back to life nearly every ninja from the past to fight for them, Jiraiya has yet to return from the grave. In the latest arc of the Boruto anime, we were able to see the revelation of Kashin Koji’s identity, with the Kara member being revealed to be a clone of none other than Jiraiya himself, which might be the closest thing to a resurrection that fans of the Shonen franchise get in the future.

