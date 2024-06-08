Naruto Cosplay Resurrects The Seventh Hokage's Mother, Kushina

Recent chapters of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex have proved that the Nine-Tailed Fox is "all in the family", as Kurama made a surprising return in the manga. Kushina first housed Kurama, as the Nine-Tails unfortunately killed Naruto's mother as a part of Obito's plans to aid Madara Uchiha. While Kushina hasn't been a part of the series for quite some time, anime fans haven't forgotten about the grandmother to Bortuo and Himawari, as one cosplayer has brought back the former vessel for the Nine-Tailed Fox.

As manga readers witnessed in recent chapters, Himawari is apparently the new vessel for the Nine-Tails. Since dying as a result of fighting against Jigen and granting Naruto the power of the Baryon form, the larger-than-life fox has made a comeback in a surprising new way. Rather than appearing to Boruto's sister in the state that was a part of shonen franchise, Kurama has received a face lif where he appears as a much smaller, chibi version of his former self. Luckily, this revelation came right in time as Himawari is face-to-face with the biggest new villains of Two Blue Vortex, the Divine Trees.

Naruto's Mother Resurrected

While Kushina might have died while Naruto Uzumaki was a baby, the two did get the chance to reunite during the events of Naruto: Shippuden. Thanks to the Nine-Tails holding onto a part of Naruto's mother, the future Seventh Hokage was able to meet his parent in a heartfelt exchange. Now that the Seventh is trapped in a state of limbo, it seems unlikely that another reunion is on the way, but the Uzumaki family reunion remains a pivotal part of the franchise to this day.

The Naruto anime might be on hiatus, but recent reports hint at the idea that Studio Pierrot is set to return to the Hidden Leaf Village. Originally scheduled for last fall, the anime studio planned to release four original episodes of the original Naruto series but had to indefinitely delay the installments. In a new statement, an executive stated that the four episodes would be released this fiscal year to coincide with Naruto's twentieth anniversary.

Want to see which characters spring back to life in Naruto? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on the Hidden Leaf Village and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.