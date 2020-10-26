Boruto Shows How Far He'll Go to Stop Isshiki

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been in the midst of an intense fight against Isshiki Otsutsuki, and the newest chapter of the series reveals just how far Boruto Uzumaki is willing to go in order to stop the Otsutsuki. The newest arc of the manga has revealed more secrets about the Karma seal powers Boruto and Kawaki had been using, and Boruto realized just how important he's become to the Otsutsuki now that he is the only one left with the Karma mark. After putting himself in danger in the previous chapter, Boruto took it a step further.

Boruto had noticed that Isshiki Otsutsuki had stopped his attack shortly before hitting Sasuke because Boruto had intervened. Being clued into the fact that Isshiki not only would not harm him, but perhaps could not hurt him, Boruto takes this a step further in the newest chapter of the series as he nearly takes his own life to stop Isshiki in his tracks.

Chapter 51 reveals even more secrets behind Isshiki Otstsuki's plan and Karma's role in it, and Amado revealed that in order to summon a Ten Tails then a living Otsutsuki needs to be fed to it. It's why they travel in pairs, and it's why the Karma mark is actually a back up version of themselves implanted in host that activates upon their death. But with only Isshiki and Boruto left to carry this plan forward, Boruto realizes just how important he is.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Knowing Isshiki needs him to summon the Ten Tails lest the Otsutsuki's plan fail, Boruto then tells Isshiki to stop in his tracks while he holds a kunai to his neck. He threatens to cut into his neck should Isshiki make another move, and he says he's prepared to die because he's living the life of a shinobi. Unfortunately, Isshiki stops him before he can do so by shrinking the kunai in his hands and distracting him before attacking once more.

While it didn't work, this shows that Boruto truly is ready to give his life at any time. Now that he knows just how important he is to the Otsutsuki, Boruto will probably be more willing to pull that trigger than before. But what do you think? Surprised to see Boruto threaten to take his own life to stop Isshiki Otsutsuki? How do you think this fight will end? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!