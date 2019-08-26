Naruto Fan Recreates Haunting Itachi Scene With Custom Funko

Naruto fans are always eager to get more merchandise, and there is plenty of it going around. The franchise has been a goldmine since it debuted, and anime fans are willing to break the bank for certain characters. For instance, a good piece of Itachi merchandise can go a long way, and one fan just realized that thanks to their custom Funko number.

Over on Reddit, a user known as IGvinylalchemist posted a custom Naruto Funko they did. The piece focused on Sasuke’s older brother, and the creepy custom recreates a famous scene from the anime.

It’s just that the scene is one which Sasuke wishes he could forget.

As you can see above, the custom Funko pop recreates a famous scene featuring ANBU Itachi. The ninja can be seen squatting down to sit with his hands positioned near the floor. Dressed in the Leaf Village’s grey-and-black uniform, Itachi looks rather terrifying thanks to his wide Sharing eyes. In fact, the custom Funko manages to mimic the same murderous feel Itachi gave when the anime saw this scene come about, so fans may want to think twice before bidding on it.

After all, this pose is the one Itachi famously took after the Uchiha Massacre. Sasuke came home to find his entire clan dead, and Itachi watched his younger brother from afar. Crouched on a pole, Itachi posed this exact way as he watched Sasuke break under the trauma dealt to him. This custom Funko will let fans relive that moment everyday, but that is not an experience money can buy. The creator will be holding a giveaway for this piece on Instagram, so you will have to put in a bit of work to nab this custom vinyl.

