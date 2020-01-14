Custom Naruto Funko Pops Bring the Akatsuki Gang Together

Throughout the entirety of the Naruto franchise, perhaps there no villains that were more terrifying than the rogue gathering of ninja that called themselves the Akatsuki. Harboring the likes of Itachi Uchiha, Pain, and Obito, to name just a few of their deadly assassins, the renegades were attempting to bring the world into a new age that saw them rule using the power of the tailed beasts, with Naruto being one of their top prizes. Now, one fan has brought the villainous pack of rogues to life with some amazing custom Funko Pops, giving the now defunct villain team a new day to shine.

Twitter User VinylXAlchemist shared this amazing grouping of Naruto villains, proving that the longevity of the biggest threat that Konoha may have ever faced has still retained a place in the hearts and minds of many fans of the Hidden Leaf Village, years after their debut!

The Akatsuki first appeared in pursuit of Naruto in the first series, with Itachi and his partner in the group, Kisame Hoshigake, when they attempted to steal the boy who held the Nine Tailed Fox within himself. Luckily for Naruto, his mentor Jiraiya managed to pull out a rescue by employing some of his most powerful techniques to drive them off. It was from here that Naruto had his battle with his best friend Sasuke, trained for three years, and then the battle between Konoha and the Akatsuki officially began.

As you know, if you’re a fan of the series, the Akatsuki was a way for Madara and Obito to attempt to change the world to their desires, trying to create an Infinite Tsukuyomi that would effectively place every person on earth under their control. Luckily, the ninja of the Leaf Village were able to defeat their powerful foes and the Akatsuki haven’t been re-united since, leading the way for a new organization called Kara to instead emerge.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.