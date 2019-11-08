Naruto Fans Honor the Franchise’s Real Best Friendship

There have been a lot of friendships formed in the village of Konoha. Naruto became best friends with Sasuke Uchiha, Choji and Shikimaru acted as best buds when they went onto missions, and even Jiraiya and Tsunade had a deep sense of respect for one another. These friendships pale in comparison however in comparison to the relationship between the two rivals that are Kakashi and Guy Sensei. Now, fans are beginning to honor the true friendship these pair of teachers had for one another despite their running rivalry throughout the franchise.

Twitter User Hatakefox shared one of the most heartfelt moments shared between Guy and Kakashi, which took place in the Konoha Shinden arc wherein the former teacher of Team 7 took the crippled green clad sensei to a number of different hot springs in order to find a cure for his injuries:

The actual best friendship in Naruto. pic.twitter.com/tyKpIOeRMy — Cami• 🦊🐺 (@hatakefox) November 6, 2019

Kakashi and Guy have always had a love/hate relationship, usually with Guy attempting to prove his mettle against the Sharingan wielding ninja and Kakashi acting indifferent. In the recent storyline of Konoha Shinden, the pair traveled to a number of hot springs with the young ninja Mirai assigned to be their bodyguard. Though they ultimately didn’t find a spring that was able to heal Guy’s injuries, the bonds of their friendship were strengthened through the experience.

Guy, of course, suffered his injuries in the final arc of Naruto: Shippuden against the seemingly unstoppable power of Madara Uchiha. In an attempt to defeat the legendary ninja, Guy opened all eight “gates” inside of himself to gain the chakra necessary to bring home the victory. Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned and Guy permanently injured himself in the process.

