Naruto Fans React To Sai’s Genin Team

Team 25 is quite the curious assembly of genin. Though given low ranking missions, the team came into contact with Kakashi and the one time Hokage was left wondering what the future should have in store for these youngster, one of which was such an admirer of his that the youngster took on the appearance of him as his own version of “Mini-Me”. With their future in question, Team 25 received the stoic ninja of Sai as their leader. Sai, who acted as the replacement to Sasuke, when Team 7 reunited, was originally a “snake in the grass” but changed his ways and found himself integrating into the land of Konoha. Now, he’ll be leading his own team of young genin and fans have really taken to the idea!

Team 25 probably is my favourite genin team. Their abilities indeed suited for intel missions and now they’re under Sai’s command. Such an underated team I love it! #Boruto pic.twitter.com/vE0bKWv4UJ — naтнaneιѕan 🎏 (@nathaneisan_chg) July 20, 2019

This Twitter fan is already so hyped for the new Team 25 configuration that it has become his newest favorite team in the Naruto/Boruto universe.

Stan Team 25/ Team Sai 😌👏🏾🔥 — 🌸 Stan Killua 🌸 (@Byakuyaa0) July 19, 2019

from discussion BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS Episode 115 – Links and Discussion.

from discussion BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS Episode 115 – Links and Discussion.

Another Reddit user believes that Sai's background makes him the perfect fit for Team 25 and their need for a certain kind of sensei.

from discussion BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS Episode 115 – Links and Discussion.

This Reddit User hopes to see Sai and his three students more in the future of the Boruto series.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.