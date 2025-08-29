Naruto Creator Unleashes How To Train Your Dragon Crossover

How to Train Your Dragon has become one of the biggest franchises for Universal Pictures, spawning three animated films, a live-action adaptation, and a television series. While the story of Hiccup and Toothless has conquered plenty of media, there is one medium that the series has yet to explore: anime. Luckily, Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto is more than willing to bring together these two universes via a new crossover, which sees the Seventh Hokage teaming up with the animated figures that even received their own theme park locale at Universal Studios.

The crossover was created to celebrate the upcoming release of the How to Train Your Dragon live-action movie in Japan, with Masashi Kishimoto more than happy to bring these two worlds together. Even though Naruto Uzumaki doesn’t have a dragon he can call upon in battle, his ability to summon monstrous toads has become a standard tactic for the Seventh to use thanks to his training with Jiraiya. Alongside the new crossover art, Kishimoto shared a statement praising the Universal franchise and his love for the latest live-action adaptation, “The animated “How to Train Your Dragon” was so entertaining that it’s considered a highly accomplished masterpiece among my fellow cartoonists. Now it’s live-action, and of course, it’s just too entertaining! Riding on the back of a live-action dragon feels many times better! It can fly!” You can check out the new visual below.

Naruto’s Dragon-Less Status

While the ninja world has had plenty of wild creatures appear in its borders, there haven’t been too many instances of dragons appearing in the shonen franchise. Luckily, despite being mostly dragon-free, Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto has been continuing the Seventh Hokage’s story in the pages of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. Acting as the “Shippuden” to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the current manga arc has Naruto trapped in another dimension as his son struggles with some major problems hurled his way.

Despite Boruto Uzumaki being placed into the worst scenario imaginable for the shonen star, the teen has been making serious headway. Thanks to training from Jiraiya’s clone, Kashin Koji, the son of the Seventh, has never been stronger and was even able to defeat Code in a one-on-one fight. Boruto isn’t the only one going through big changes in the series, as his sister Himawari has had some big changes that are making her more like her father every day.

When it comes to the return of Naruto’s anime, all has been quiet regarding Konoha’s comeback. In the past, Studio Pierrot had planned to release four original episodes of the first Naruto series, taking anime fans back to the Hidden Leaf’s past. While the studio’s website has confirmed that it will one day return to Boruto’s tale, a release date has yet to be revealed.

