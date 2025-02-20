One Piece x Naruto Crossover Art Gives Fans the Duo They Didn’t Know They Needed

As two of Shonen Jump’s most successful series that have gone head to head in terms of popularity and maintained an impeccable hold over fans ever since the early 2000s, Naruto and One Piece share a relationship just as special as that between their creators. Both Masashi Kishimoto and Eiichiro Oda are known to draw inspiration from each other’s series and have even included many a subtle reference to the other over the years. Even so, the two series have never had a single crossover all these years. Fortunately, a new piece of fan art finally gives fans the crossover they didn’t know they needed, that too featuring a most unexpected duo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A fan art post on X by a user named Nyan_2020_ recently reimagined Naruto’s Rock Lee and One Piece’s Perona together with their clothes swapped. Though an unlikely combination on paper, the fan art is oddly beyond adorable with light pastel colors and a sparkling smile on Rock Lee’s face that hilariously contrasts with Perona’s dour expression. The illustration also highlights one unexpected similarity between the two characters which is their round black eyes with three spiky lower lashes, which, oddly, no one might have ever noticed if not for this cute crossover art.

Naruto’s Rock Lee Joins One Piece’s Perona For an Adorable Outfit Swap

When one thinks of a Naruto and One Piece crossover, one might typically picture the two series’ bright, determined protagonists Naruto and Luffy together, either bonding over their love for food or fighting, or both. Rock Lee, lovable and awesome as he may be, often doesn’t get the spotlight he deserves, most egregiously so in Boruto. The same can also be said of Perona, who after the Thriller Bark Arc and the brief glimpses of her with Zoro during the time skip, mostly fades into obscurity. Her adorable gothic lolita design and hilarious laugh make this all the more a shame.

As such, though Rock Lee and Perona are a rare pair, it is nice to see them get the appreciation they deserve in fan art. The unexpected pairing somehow feels just right even with Perona visibly annoyed in Lee’s green jumpsuit, leg warmers, and signature bandages, giving the impression that the outfit switch may have hilariously been Lee’s idea. Rock Lee, true to his name, can be seen absolutely rocking Perona’s pre-time skip crop top, cape, and frilly skirt, not forgetting her striped tights, red platform boots, crown hair accessory, and of course, the adorable parasol. Nonetheless, though they may not be much of a team in a fight, as far as fashion icons go, Rock Lee and Perona make Naruto and One Piece‘s dream team.

Source: Nyan_2020_ on X.