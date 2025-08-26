All Naruto & Boruto Sage Modes, Ranked

The Naruto franchise is one of the most popular anime in the world, and has had a major cultural impact on fans. The series embodies the essence of what a true Shonen is, featuring a compelling main character on the journey to achieve his dream. This adventure weaves together themes of friendship, rivalry, training to grow stronger, and overcoming enemies along the way. Like most Shonen, Naruto also showcases the growth of its characters, not only in spirit but also through their evolving appearances, visually emphasizing their efforts and progress.

The Naruto franchise features a wide range of powerful transformations, giving many characters their moment to shine. Among these, one of the most notable is “Sage Mode,” which allows a user to blend their own chakra with natural energy, unlocking heightened strength and abilities. Several characters have demonstrated this transformation, and while the primary Sage Modes are rooted in three animal sources, a few stand out as truly unique.

10) Jugo’s Rage Sage Mode

Sage Mode in Naruto is achieved by harnessing the power of natural chakra, and fortunately for Jugo, the clan he hails from possesses a special bloodline ability, or Kekkei Genkai, that allows them to absorb natural chakra with little effort. Because of this unique trait, Jugo attains a state of partial Sage Mode, which leaves lasting effects on his body.

Since Jugo does not restrict his absorption of natural chakra to a single source, his Sage Mode appearance often varies, most commonly manifesting as dark, muddy skin. This suggests he may be absorbing more of the earth element than others. However, his Sage Mode remains uncontrollable, as the continuous intake of natural chakra drives him into a berserk state. As a result, Jugo frequently loses control, behaving like a beast and even turning hostile toward his own allies.

9) Minato Namikaze’s Toad Sage

The Yellow Flash, Naruto’s father, Minato Namikaze, has many remarkable achievements in his arsenal, including attaining Perfect Sage Mode. Although the series never depicted him using it during his lifetime, it was revealed during the Fourth Great Ninja War, where he was shown instantly entering this state, highlighting that he had indeed mastered it.

However, Minato himself admitted that Sage Mode was not his strongest ability, as he struggled to consistently gather natural chakra, causing the form to wear off quickly. This in no way undermines his prowess as a shinobi, as Minato remains one of a kind, having created the Rasengan and mastered the Second Hokage’s Flying Raijin Jutsu. Given that his Sage Mode was revealed only at the last moment, it can also be argued that the author introduced it mainly for excitement rather than to expand Minato’s abilities in this mode in depth.

8) Koji Kashin’s Perfect Sage Mode

Boruto is the latest installment in the Naruto franchise and continues to honor this special transformation as well. The successor to Naruto also incorporates classic elements from the original series, including a clone of Jiraiya created by Amado. Kashin Koji not only resembles Jiraiya but also inherits many of his toad-based abilities, including Sage Mode.

However, unlike Jiraiya’s Sage Mode, Kashin Koji’s can be considered “perfect,” as it lacks the imperfections that Jiraiya experienced with his own transformation. True to its purpose, Sage Mode enhanced Kashin Koji’s abilities to their fullest potential. In many ways, Koji’s Sage Mode represents what Jiraiya would have wished for, since he was dissatisfied with his own, believing it appeared “ugly” in the eyes of women.

7) Mitsuki’s Sage Mode

Though there are Sage Mode users in the sequel, Boruto, they are far fewer than in Naruto, especially among the main cast. Mitsuki, the synthetic being created by Orochimaru, was engineered with several unique elements in his body, including the ability to access Sage Mode at will. Thanks to Jugo’s cells, Mitsuki can enter Sage Mode without extensive training, though this makes his transformation closer to an imperfect Sage Mode.

Nonetheless, Mitsuki’s Sage Mode stands as one of the strongest in the series, and with Naruto’s absence, he may be the most powerful Sage Mode user in Boruto. His potential is only expected to grow, given his role as one of the main characters. It is possible that Mitsuki could eventually train to refine his Sage transformation, evolving it into a perfected form that might one day be considered the strongest, but that remains to be seen.

6) Kabuto’s Snake Sage Mode

Orochimaru’s apprentice, Kabuto Yakushi, proved to be just as much of a mad scientist as his master, if not more. After Orochimaru’s presumed death, Kabuto’s thirst for power drove him to genetically modify his body with numerous elements, including Orochimaru’s own traits. This ultimately led him to attain Snake Sage Mode by undergoing the training at Ryuchi Cave, accomplishing what even his master could not.

With Sage Mode, Kabuto gained the strength to stand against the Uchiha brothers, Sasuke and Itachi, during the Fourth Great Ninja War. At times, he even managed to overwhelm them, though it was their wit and remarkable teamwork that eventually secured his defeat. Still, Kabuto remains the closest to truly mastering Snake Sage Mode, though in time, Mitsuki may very well surpass him.

5) Jiraya’s Imperfect Toad Sage Mode

Jiraiya, the legendary Sannin, was the first to introduce fans to the concept of Sage Mode and its method of attainment, making him the earliest depicted user of this transformation. Just as he encouraged his student to master the form, Jiraiya himself learned it at Mount Myoboku, the home of the Toad Sages. However, due to the immense difficulty of maintaining a constant flow of Senjutsu chakra, Jiraiya developed what is considered an Imperfect Sage Mode.

The imperfections of his transformation were reflected in his appearance, as he took on several toad-like features across his face and body. These traits, however, also enhanced his agility in battle. To sustain the form, Jiraiya relied on Fukasaku and Shima, who sat on his shoulders to help him continuously gather Senjutsu chakra. This was Jiraiya’s strongest form, allowing him to fight Pain head-on before meeting his end. His Sage Mode not only showcased his true power but also laid the foundation for one of the series’ most iconic transformations, making it a moment forever remembered.

4) Naruto’s Sage Mode

Naruto followed his master’s advice and traveled to Mount Myoboku to learn Sage Mode. Using his intelligence and his unique ability, the Multi-Shadow Clone Jutsu, he overcame the greatest challenge of mastering the technique, maintaining the constant flow of natural chakra within the body with multiple bodies instantly. Through this, Naruto achieved the perfect Toad Sage Mode, free of the imperfections that Jiraiya had.

With this transformation, Naruto was able to defeat Pain and was celebrated as the hero of Konoha, bringing him closer to his lifelong dream of being acknowledged by others. Naruto’s Sage Mode is truly special, not only because it helped him move toward his dream but also because it serves as a living reminder of the legacy left behind by his late teacher, Jiraiya. This makes it one of the most memorable and iconic Sage Modes in the series.

3) Hagoromo Otsutsuki, Originator of Sage Mode

Hagoromo Otsutsuki’s Sage Mode, also known as the Sage of Six Paths, is the god-like form that represents the highest state a shinobi can achieve. Being a god-like entity himself, Hagoromo attained this power after dividing the energy of the Ten-Tails into nine separate tailed beasts and combining their chakra with his own in his body.

This transformation is unlike any other Sage Mode, standing apart from the three animal-associated forms. Hagoromo even granted this power to Naruto, making his own achievement the very foundation of what would become Naruto’s greatest transformation.

2) Hashirama Senju’s Sage Mode

It is unknown where Hashirama Senju acquired his Sage Mode, but since the Shikkotsu Forest remains the only unexplored Sage region, it is possible that he learned it there, making his transformation a Slug Sage Mode. However, it is equally plausible that his Sage Mode was unique, much like Jugo’s, drawing directly from the natural energy of the earth and greatly enhancing his Wood Release chakra.

Hashirama’s Sage Mode was immensely powerful, enabling him to subdue not only Madara but also the Nine-Tailed Beast, Kurama, while unleashing one of the most formidable jutsu in the entire Naruto franchise, Sage Art Wood Release: True Thousand-Armed Kannon, which earned him the title of “God of the Shinobi.” Unlike others who relied on modifications or borrowed powers, Hashirama’s Sage Mode was entirely his own, a perfect blend of his natural abilities and Senjutsu chakra, making it the true embodiment of Sage Mode in the Naruto franchise.

1) Naruto’s Six Paths Sage Mode

Naruto’s Sage of Six Paths is his greatest transformation in the series, serving as the key force in countering Madara and Kaguya’s grand schemes. He attained this form after receiving power directly from Hagoromo.

In this state, Naruto, like Hagoromo, gained access to the abilities and chakra of all nine tailed beasts. While his Toad Sage Mode greatly enhanced his strength, the Sage of Six Paths elevated him to an entirely different level, placing him among god-like shinobi. This makes it one of the most remarkable Sage Modes, and arguably the very best, if not for Hashirama’s Sage Mode being considered the most unique.

What is your favorite Sage Mode from the Naruto franchise? We’d love to hear your opinions in the comments below.