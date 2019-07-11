Naruto Meets Keanu Reeves In Impressive New Crossover

Keanu Reeves has created quite the identity of himself! Whether its through the return of Bill and Ted, the amazing action franchise of John Wick, and his latest appearance as a video game character in the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 from CD Projekt, he still has yet to make his mark on the medium of anime! Keanu himself is an anime fan though and one fan has decided to cross over the world of Keanu with that of Konoha with this fan art mashup that imagines Itachi Uchiha in a brand new light.

Reddit User Pencil_Kage created a new poster for John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum using an image of Itachi mashing up the two franchises perfectly:

Itachi Uchiha was one of the most complicated characters to be found in the Naruto franchise, torturing his brother in order to make him stronger while simultaneously killing off the entirety of his own clan. Itachi eventually joined the ninja rogue antagonist group, the Akatsuki, in order to further his goals. It was eventually revealed in the series that Itachi murdered his own clan under the orders of the Third Hokage, making him something of a double agent and still working for the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha.

Eventually, Itachi and Sasuke had their final battle, with Sasuke managing to kill his brother during their one on one fight. Giving his brother one last goodbye, the two bid each other a fond farewell and Sasuke was moved to attempt to destroy Konoha based on what the Third Hokage had his brother do. Eventually, Sasuke decided to change his ways and has become a mentor to Naruto’s son in the sequel series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Keanu Reeves did not have a death battle with his brother at any point in his life, but he has made his way into our public consciousness thanks to his roles and his general pleasant attitude. The next installment of John Wick will return in May of 2021 with John Wick: Chapter 4, thought you’ll be able to see Mr. Reeves in numerous movies before then we’re sure.

What do you think of this crossover between Keanu Reeves and Naruto? Can you see Itachi in the world of John Wick or Keanu Reeves as a citizen of the Hidden Leaf Village? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

