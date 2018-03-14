This Live-Action ‘Naruto’ Sketch Has A Hilariously Unexpected Twist

Doing live-action anime right isn’t an easy thing. Over the years, studios in Hollywood and Japan have failed to nail the genre, but not all live-action runs have been panned. If you head online, you can find several praised adaptations of series such as Dragon Ball. And, thanks to one creator, Naruto has joined that list with a hilarious twist.

You’ve just got to watch the video and see for yourself. The short can be seen above, so go ahead and click that play button.

As you can see, a Youtube creator known as King Vader made it his mission to give Naruto a live-action take. His newly release sketch is called Hood Naruto, and its premise combines the best parts of shonen and idol anime.

The clip begins with Naruto and Sasuke running into one another, and they are none too happy. After some very necessary screaming, Sasuke demands that Naruto moves, but the Leaf Village cannot do that. You know, because of his ninja way and all. The two decide they will have to fight thanks to their disagreement, but the battle has less to do with jutsu and more to do with flash mobbing.

Yes, Naruto and Sasuke choose to fight one another with some serious Dancing no Jutsu. The two ninjas can be seen hitting all kinds of viral dances with a ninja twist. At one point, Naruto uses his Shadow Clone jutsu to create rhythmical replicas of himself, and Sasuke sends out his best Akatsuki comrades to fight.

Things get even stranger when two non-Naruto heroes make an appearance in the viral video. Goku and Vegeta instantly transmit themselves to the dance off and decide the fight is one they’ve got to get in on. Of course, Goku shows off his Super Saiyan style in breakdance fashion, and the hilarious sketch ends with the shonen legends dropping low all together.

If you’re not familiar with Naruto, here is a brief rundown: The series follows its titular hero named Uzumaki Naruto as the ninja strives to become his village’s most powerful fighter. After being orphaned at birth, the hero became his hometown’s pariah as a powerful demon was sealed into him. Naruto is determined to prove he isn’t a dead-last, so he decides he will become the Hokage of the Leaf Village to make others acknowledge him. However, the boy’s dream is not an easy one to reach as political corruption, extremist organizations, and supernatural plots threaten the entire ninja world.

Which anime series should this Youtuber hit next? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!