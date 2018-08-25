‘Naruto’ Drops A Hilarious Madara Diss In ‘Boruto’

This week’s episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations featured some hilarious rapport amongst Konoha’s bowl-cut heroes, though Guy-sensei’s memory is not what it used to be.

The episode centered around Metal Lee’s quest to overcome his anxiety. The nervous young ninja was desperate to learn the how to unlock the Eigh Inner Gates, but his father refused to teach him as long as he was overcome with nerves. As he brooded over this problem, he ran into none other than Might Guy, his father’s old teacher.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As expected, Guy oozed optimism about Metal’s outlook, and invited him to tag along with him for the day. Guy took him to the academy where he was teaching young students about taijutsu, but in his lecture, he had forgotten one important name from his own past.

“Because I honored my taijutsu, I was able to fighte side by side with Naruto during the Great Ninja War,” Guy explained, as Metal and Iwabee Yuino wept over his inspirational words.

“Without a doubt, he was the strongest foe we’ve ever faced,” Guy said seriously, closing his eyes to remember. “His name was…” The students leaned forward, repeating Guy’s words in anticipation.

“I forgot!” he cried.

Fans loved the subtle nod to Guy’s battle with Madara, the reanimated villain of the Uchiha clan. Back in Naruto: Shippuden, Guy unlocked the Eighth Inner Gate against Madara, nearly costing him his life. However, he never was one to focus on the past, and it makes perfect sense that Guy would forget Madara’s name over the years.

In addition, the joke goes back to Guy’s various fights with Kisame of the Akastuki. Although the two shinobi faced off three times, Guy introduced himself each time, never remembering the blue-skinned ninja.

In the Reddit discussion thread, fans noted that Guy’s appearance was a welcome one in the world of Boruto. The show has been panned for its heavy reliance on nostalgia at times, but most agreed that this episode worked well.

“I have to admit the nostalgia was powerful in this episode,” one person wrote. “As long as he actually has some meaningful impact on Metal in the future, like teaching him how to hone the anxious fist while Lee is teaching him the eight gates, I think I can live with it.”



Boruto: Naruto Next Generations just reached 70 episodes in total. New episodes air every Thursday. The show simulcasts on Hulu and Crunchyroll with English subtitles.