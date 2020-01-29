Naruto Reveals How Far Kawaki Will Go For Boruto

Kawaki is clearly one of the most interesting new additions to the ninja roster of Konoha, with the former Kara Organization member being taken under the wing of the Seventh Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village, Naruto Uzumaki. With the young renegade being considered a new member of the Uzumaki Clan, Boruto and Kawaki have become fast friends and have even become team mates in Team 7 during the recent chapters of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ manga. Now, the latest installment shows just how far Kawaki will go for his best friend and new adopted family!

Warning! If you don’t want spoilers for the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, 42, then steer clear of the following article as we’ll be diving deep into spoiler territory!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The fight against Boro isn’t going so great right now, with the large member of the Kara Organization seemingly able to heal any wound. With Kawaki and Boruto even managing to blow off the lumbering ninja’s upper torso, Boro was able to completely regenerate any damage that is given to him. In a tight spot with their chakra runnning low, Kawaki throws himself into the battle, sacrificing his body to save both his friend and the sealed Naruto.

Kawaki has always been on the fence with many denizens of the Hidden Leaf, with current ninja such as Shikamaru being unable to truly trust the one time Kara member. Attempting to prove himself time and time again, if he is able to free Naruto from the prison that Jigen, the leader of Kara, locked him away in, it will surely go a long way into gaining Konoha’s trust.

What do you think of Kawaki’s relationship to the Uzumaki family? Do you consider him one of the most interesting new characters of the franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.