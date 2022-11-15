Naruto Cliffhanger Drops a Dark Akatsuki Throwback

Naruto is keeping busy these days, and if you asked fans, they would say there has never been a better time to check out the franchise. With a sequel ongoing, the IP has come back into its own thanks to two new spin-off series. One of them has honed in on Kakashi and Gai as they pair travel with Asuma's daughter to a faraway land. And not long ago, the series dropped a dark cliffhanger all about the Akatsuki.

The whole thing went live in chapter two of Naruto: The Steam Ninja Chronicles. The series has been turned into a manga at last, and the expanded side story is already earning plenty of praise from fans. After all, the story brings Kakashi center stage, and his new mission with Gai and Mirai is about to hit the latter where it hurts.

And why is that? Well, Mirai is about to travel to the Land of Steam, and that place marks the home of Hidan, her father's murderer.

The Return of Hidan?

If you will remember from Naruto Shippuden, Hidan was a member of the Akatsuki, and he was a very fanatic character. Hidan was born in the Hidden Steam Village, and his devotion to the deity Jashin made him nigh immortal. Unhappy with his home country's pacifistic ways, Hidan chose to go rogue and join the Akatsuki as a way to honor Jashin. Ultimately, the ninja killed hundreds if not thousands in an effort to appease Jashin's bloodlust, and one of his victims was Asuma.

The Hidden Leaf hero's death was a hard one to swallow, and it marked one of Naruto Shippuden's most emotional moments to date. The loss of Asuma was made worse when fans were told his lover Kurenai was pregnant, and his daughter Mirai was never able to meet her dad. Now, she is on a mission with the former Hokage to the land where Hidan's bloodlust was cultivated. And if Jashin followers find her there, well – Mirai is going to be faced with the very same threat her dad handled years ago.

