New Naruto Novel Shows Off Sasuke’s Family Man Side

Sasuke Uchiha is a man of few words. Starting out the Naruto franchise as the number one rival to the series’ protagonist, the last member of the Uchiha clan swore revenge against his brother Itachi who was responsible for the death of his family. Throughout the series, Sasuke learned that everything was not as it seemed with his plot for revenge and eventually the Uchiha calmed down and married his Team 7 teammate, Sakura. Now, a recent novel dubbed Sasuke Retsuden dives into the Uchiha’s life as a family man.

Twitter User Organic Dinosaur shared an excerpt from the novel itself that shows how Sasuke spends a typical night at home with the family when Sarada has made her Pop an intricate, delicious meal and how his stoicism reflects his new way of life:

Here’s another translated snippet of the Uchiha family dinner scene from the Epilogue of Sasuke Retsuden~ Sarada genuinely seemed delighted to be able to cook for everyone to show off her abilities! Such an intricate and tasty meal~🍅🍽️ pic.twitter.com/Sm10nITXU6 — OrganicDinosaur (@OrganicDinosaur) August 2, 2019

Sasuke Retsuden has given audiences a lot of new insight into the love life and emotional side of Sasuke Uchiha, diving deeper into the relationship he has with Sakura and his thoughts on marriage and becoming a family man. This novel has also managed to shine a new light onto the traditions of Konoha and the Uchiha clan, revealing that the exchanging of wedding rings wasn’t a typical tradition in the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha.

This recent scene shown off in the Retsuden novel is entirely fitting for Sasuke, as its clear he is extremely proud of the work that his daughter, Sarada, does, including making him a delicious dinner. While the Uchiha isn’t bouncing the walls with excitement for the meal, it’s in keeping with his character to give a slight, nearly silent, nod of approval.

