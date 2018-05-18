New ‘Naruto’ Novel Reveals One Touching Hinata Moment

Naruto has enough moments to make even the hardest hearts squeeze. Over the years, the shonen anime has dealt out a fair deal of angst, but its lighter moments have gotten fans just as emotional. And, in the newest Naruto novel, it is Hinata who made fans tear up during a precious scene.

So, if you need evidence proving how good of a mom Hinata is, then you better take notes.

Recently, Shueisha published a new Naruto novel to kick off an upcoming trilogy. The series takes place during Boruto: Naruto Next Generations as guys like Naruto, Sasuke, and even Shikamaru begin struggling with parenthood. Their wives are spotlighted as well, but it is Hinata who steals the light.

Thanks to one translator on Reddit, fans have learned about one of the new novel’s most touching moments. The sequence focuses on Hinata as she thinks back to Boruto’s younger years and how she had believed he would be her baby forever. However, as her son has grown up, Hinata finds herself a crossroads on how to support her boy.

You can read the heart-wrenching excerpt below, but be warned — you may want to get tissues beforehand:

“She believed a child would remain a child forever.

In the middle of the night, Boruto had a nightmare. I went over to his bed. He clung on to me, crying, as I comforted him, rubbing his knee…… but now, Boruto doesn’t cry anymore. He’s no longer frightened by nightmares, not in the slightest. Oh noー

(He’s not a child anymore……?)

My father’s words resonated in my mind.

“It’s harder to accept as you get older.”

Hinata realized it was true. In time, Boruto will drift away from her. She didn’t want to admit it, pretending not to see it. She wants to hold her child’s hands forever.”

Are you crying? We’re crying; That isn’t something we can even try to deny. Hinata is just too loving for her own good, and fans admit this tender reverie is so in character that it hurts… literally.

For those unfamiliar with Boruto’s predecessor Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

