Naruto Preview Hints At Kawaki/Boruto Drama

The world of the anime series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set to explore some new territory that didn’t take place in the manga, with the newest member of the Uzumaki Family, Kawaki, looking to become an official ninja in Konoha. It seems however that the former Vessel will be running into some unexpected road bumps in the form of the son of the Seventh Hokage, Boruto, according to a new preview that hints at things to come in the franchise.

Drama is nothing new between Boruto and Kawaki, with the two originally seeing one another as enemies when the former Vessel first hit the scene following his escape from the Kara Organization. With the Vessel Arc moving at lightning speed in the anime, the battle between the forces of the Hidden Leaf Village and Kawaki have already come to a close and Jigen has been killed as a result of the spectacular fight between the two factions. With Kawaki no longer having the power of Karma at his disposal, the world seems that much more dangerous for the former Vessel but that isn’t stopping the young ninja from attempting to become an official member of the Hidden Leaf.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared the new image from an upcoming image from the next episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations that sees Boruto and Kawaki seemingly at odds, right before the newest member of the Uzumaki family attempts to become an official Shinobi within the ranks of Konoha:

In the manga currently, Kawaki is facing a very different threat, attempting to defeat the current leader of Kara in Code, who is seeking revenge for the death of his master Jigen. Teaming up with Boruto once again, Kawaki is at a serious disadvantage with the Karma energy leaving his body following Jigen leaving this mortal coil but is still holding his own thanks in part to the lessons that he’s learned during his brief time with the Seventh Hokage and family.

