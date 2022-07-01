Naruto: The Stars of The Anime Are Making a Rap Album

This is definitely a piece of news that many fans of the Naruto series might not have had on their bingo cards. Yuri Lowenthal, the English voice actor who brings Sasuke to life in Naruto, Naruto: Shippuden, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has revealed that he plans on releasing a rap album for charity, in character, while also taking the opportunity to tease that a number of other actors from the cast will join him. While plenty of musicians have expressed their love for the ninja Shonen franchise, this news definitely takes things to the next level.

Yuri Lowenthal might be a major face within the Naruto franchise, but he has definitely taken part in a number of other franchises within the realm of anime and beyond. When it comes to the roles he's had within the medium of anime, Lowenthal has been a part of anime series such as Code Geass, Promare, Kotaro Lives Alone, and Tiger & Bunny to name a few. On top of these roles, Yuri was a part of the Marvel Universe playing the role of Spider-Man in the Playstation game series as well as playing the roles of the Flash and Shazam in Injustice.

Yuri Lowenthal took the opportunity to share the big news via his Official Twitter Account that a new Naruto rap album was on the way, set to arrive on August 19th with the title of "Fire Style", which will bring together singers and other voice actors from the series to create some wild new tracks:

So we know you didn’t ask for it, but we couldn’t stop ourselves, so on Aug 19 @BigLugg and I will be dropping FIRE STYLE, a full length NARUTO-themed hip hop record. With MANY guest stars from the English cast! So stay tuned and spread the word! #naruto #sasuke #music #firestyle pic.twitter.com/LbuLqV2uye — Yuri Lowenthal (@YuriLowenthal) June 28, 2022

Currently, in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the character of Sasuke Uchiha is assisting in fighting against the Kara Organization in the pages of the Shonen manga. Unfortunately, the Hidden Leaf Village lost a major advantage from Sasuke as Momoshiki was able to destroy his ability to access the power of the Rinnegan by taking one of his eyes. With Konoha also seeing the nine-tailed Fox die due to the battle against Jigen, it seems that the next generation of heroes has to step up to the plate in fighting against Code and his minions.

Will you be picking up this rap album dropping later this summer? What other Shonen franchises could use a rap album of their own? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.