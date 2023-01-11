Naruto: Sasuke Retsuden Promo Sets Up Sakura's Arrival

Before Boruto: Naruto Next Generations takes the opportunity to adapt the "Code Arc", Sasuke Retsuden takes us back to the "Blank Period" of the franchise. This time period is the years that began with the end of Naruto: Shippuden and the beginning of the current series, and there are plenty of stories that have yet to be told from this era. Now, with this current anime arc, the adaptation is hinting at the arrival of Sakura, who will look to aid Sasuke on his quest while also laying the groundwork for their relationship.

The full official title of Sasuke Retsuden is "Sasuke Retsuden: The Uchiha Descendants and the Heavenly Stardust", which first arrived as a light novel series in Japan in 2019, eventually getting a manga adaptation that is running as we speak and receiving an anime adaptation with the franchise's latest installments. One of the big takeaways from this storyline, aside from seeing Sasuke and Sakura team up in an effort to save the Seventh Hokage, is how the two work on their relationship with one another, giving fans a better idea of what led to them starting a family and having a daughter in current Team 7 member, Sarada.

Sakura Retsuden

Anime fans are taking the opportunity to share the recent images from the latest preview of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' episode, which will introduce Sakura to Sasuke Retsuden, long before she became the mother of Sarada and hadn't officially settled down with the final member of the Uchiha Clan:

Once Sasuke Retsuden brings its anime adaptation to an end, we'll shift back to the present to follow the latest iteration of Team 7 fighting against Code, the right-hand man of Jigen looking to get revenge on Konoha for the death of his master. With the Kara Organization seriously diminished following Jigen's demise, Code puts together some powerful new members in the form of Eida and Daemon. Unlike many other Kara members, these two are far younger than some of the threats we've seen and might be far more powerful.

Have you dug the new side story featuring Sasuke and Sakura so far? What other supporting characters would you love to see receive their own arcs?