New Sasuke Retsudan Novel Details Naruto’s Life-or-Death Illness

The Naruto saga’s latest light novel spinoff may be focused on Sasuke in the state of this personal life, but in exploring that character arc, the spinoff also reveals a harrowing near-death experience for Naruto himself. As detailed in Sasuke Retsuden: The Uchiha Descendants and the Heavenly Stardust, both Naruto and Kurama are afflicted with an illness that almost ends their respective lives!

Check out the details of Naruto and Kurama’s illness, via the Sasuke Retsuden translation by @OragnicDinosaur:

The Rikudou Sennin intercepted a meteorite & cleaved it in half. ‘Polarized Particles’ showered over him, instantly curing his chronic illness. He hid them in half portions: In “The Skies Descending Towards Earth” + “The Inseparable, Orbiting Stars” (=constellations or planets)~! pic.twitter.com/aLSsZMBqi9 — OrganicDinosaur (@OrganicDinosaur) August 3, 2019

“Currently both Naruto and Kurama were suffering from an idiopathic disease. According to Kurama, it seemed as though the Rikudou Sennin had also previously experienced the same symptoms of illness as Naruto’s. Moreover, during the Rikudou Sennin’s stay in Redaku Country, he had apparently recovered from the disease.

The Rikudou Sennin had somehow cured the disease, it seemed. The concise method to do so was unclear though. And so, Kakashi had initially decided on infiltrating the metropoplis of Redaku Country in search of any clues.”

The stakes of this Sasuke Retsuden light novel are certainly set pretty high, as Sasuke is set on a race against the clock to find a cure for the mysterious disease that once nearly felled the Sage of the Six Paths, Hagoromo Otsutsuki himself! It also sets up an interesting new Naruto mystery, as Sasuke, Kakashi, and Sakura all investigate the city of Redaku Country to discover the secret of how Hagoromo Otsutuki finally beat the disease that his eating away at Naruto/Kurama.

The book isn’t all about the doom and gloom surrounding Naruto, though. A lot of it has to do with Sasuke reflecting on his marriage to Sakura, and comparing their periods of long absences from one another to other married couples. It’s a rare peek beneath the stoic exterior that Adult Sasuke always keeps up, so that fans get a deeper look at the modern Mr. Uchiha, and his true feelings for those closest to him. In short: Sasuke fans, you need to check this one out!

Officially titled Sasuke Retsuden: The Uchiha Descendants and the Heavenly Stardust, this new novel is written by Jun Esaka with a cover illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto. Featuring a completely original story, this novel explores the married couple’s views on life and death. This is the second of a new line of novels being published under Shueisha’s Jump J-Books brand this August.