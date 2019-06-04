Naruto Fans Bring A Famous Rivalry Into Their Wedding

Anime has plenty of rivalries that fans would consider “iconic,” and one of the major standouts that’s always at the forefront of conversation when it comes to classic rivalries is Naruto and Sasuke‘s beef throughout Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto. Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke’s multiple fights throughout the series are some of fans’ favorite moments, and one couple has gone viral for including them in their hilarious engagement photo!

fliedlicepaladise shared the below photo to Reddit and it reveals a hilarious couple, donned in Akatsuki shirts, getting ready to hit one another with both Naruto’s Rasengan and Sasuke’s Chidori. Check it out below!

fliedlicepaladise’s photo has quickly gained a lot of traction on Reddit because fans have quickly pointed out that this is spinning the “take your hand in marriage” phrase in a hilarious new way. Naruto and Sasuke’s final bout in the series is one of the most fondly remembered for a number of reasons as it finally broke down the emotional walls between the two, and it had a major visual representation in the fact that the both of them lose their hands when their major jutsus clash.

Naruto and Sasuke’s rivalry also fueled many of the strongest moments of the series overall. The arguably strongest arc of the series, the Chunin Exams, is all about how Naruto’s rivalry with Sasuke takes on another a whole new emotional level. It’s there when it first gets serious, and Naruto ended up chasing Sasuke’s back both literally and figuratively from that point on.

Now if the series took this angle with Naruto and Sasuke’s rivalry and had them marry each other instead? What an ending that would have been! It certainly would have set up a much different stage for the sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.