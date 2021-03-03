Naruto: Shikamaru's Story Makes English Debut

✖

The Hidden Leaf Village has its fair share of fan-favorite ninjas that was introduced in Masashi Kishimoto's franchise of Naruto, with one of the most popular outside of Team 7 being the shadow controlling brainiac known as Shikamaru having a brand new story land in North America. "Shikamaru's Story" is a novel that explores the member of Team 10 throughout his life following the conclusion of the Fourth Ninja World War, with the world seemingly moving closer toward another massive conflict that only Shikamaru has hope of ultimately putting a stop to.

The world of Naruto has been expanded upon via a number of different novels, focusing on the likes of Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and other heroes of Konoha, and Shikamaru's Story: Mourning Clouds is no exception, giving readers the opportunity to see a side of Shikamaru working within the Hidden Leaf and raising a family following the catastrophic events of Naruto: Shippuden. In the sequel series that predated Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Shikamaru lost a lot, as his mentor Asuma was killed in the fight against the Akatsuki, causing the young ninja to have to step up in order to save his village and avenge his teacher following his tragic death. As Shikamaru now stands as one of the most intelligent ninjas of Konoha, his son, Shikadai, is looking to succeed in the family business.

Shikamaru's Story: Mourning Clouds is currently available on Viz Media, as well as a number of other retailer sites, that will let fans explore the untold stories of Team 10's smartest member who has earned his status as a fan favorite within the franchise of Naruto.

The official description for the novel reads as such:

"A rupture in the alliance at the Summit of the Five Kages could be the trigger for the Fifth Great Ninja War! Meanwhile, something is causing Shikamaru and his family to drift further and further apart. But Shikamaru has a very powerful card up his sleeve to bring peace to both the world and his family!"

Currently, in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Shikamaru is banding alongside the other ninjas of the Hidden Leaf Village as the Kara Organization as the "Vessel Arc" marches forward in the anime series.

Via Viz Media