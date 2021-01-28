Naruto Shippuden Cosplay Draws Out Ino's Best Look

✖

Where it comes to Naruto, just about every character in the series has earned a cosplay. The fandom is so large that every hero gets a spotlight before long, and that goes doubly for our main heroes. Naruto and his classmates are the obvious favorites of the franchise. Now, one fan is paying homage to Ino Yamanaka in honor of the new year, and the look is all sorts of impressive.

The work comes from Instagram courtesy of shiogane_sama. The fan, who is known for cosplaying all sorts of anime heroines, felt it was time to shine a light on Ino. And as you can see below, the Yamanaka heiress looks spot on in this piece.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shirogane-sama (@shirogane_sama)

The cosplay focuses on the heroine as she appears in Naruto Shippuden. This means Ino is wearing a two-piece uniform with a high collar. Two armbands can be found wrapped over Ino's elbows while her torso is laid bare to the world. The look completes itself with an impressive updo taken straight from the anime, and a neutral makeup palette keeps Ino looking on point.

"Finally this photoshoot is finished and I can show u this cosplay of my favorite kunoichi ever. I even can’t explain what I felt when I see her the first time, it was kinda CRUSH cause I was a huge Ino fan in my childhood when I watched “Naruto”. Has anything changed? NO I’M STILL A HUGE INO FAN," the fan wrote.

As you can imagine, Naruto fans were quick to praise this impressive cosplay, and that is par for the course with shirogane_sama. The cosplayer has an array of impressive looks under their belt with some of them leaning NSFW. So if you want to check out their work, you can find them on Instagram here.

What do you think of this Naruto Shippuden look? Does it do Ino Yamanaka justice? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB!