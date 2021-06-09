Naruto Fans Rank the Anime's Best Openings

✖

Whether you love or hate them, every anime will have an opening of some sort. For many fans, they have come to adore TV openings as anime series will go all out with the teasers. From spoilers to alternate worlds, you can find just about anything in an anime opening, and that is why Naruto fans took the time to rank the show's top ten clips.

The whole thing came to light courtesy of NetLab over in Japan. The ranking website asked over 4,000 fans to rank their favorite opening theme from Naruto before crunching the data. Now, the results are in, and it seems like Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden have some serious bangers competing.

Tenth place with to "A World Was Transparent" by Hata Motohiro. The opening put focus on Naruto and Jiraiya ahead of Pain's big arc, so you can see why the emotional bit got fans bent out of shape. "Empty Heart" took ninth place courtesy of Anly, and it was a later opening to take on the anime.

As for eighth place, "Diver" by NICO Touches the Wall was. Ranked before "Rhapsody of Youth" hit up seventh by Sambomaster. This song is an earlier one in the original anime, and it is pretty iconic within the fandom. The same can be said for the fifth pick "Far Away" as Asian Kung-Fu Generation tackled the song.

The top five tracks are hard to pick between given how universally beloved they are. "Blue Bird" by Ikimonogakari is a truly legendary song within the anime fandom given its use in Naruto: Shippuden. The same can be said for "Go" by FLOW in the original anime. As for third place, the ranking when to "Not Even Sudden Rain Can Defeat Me" by NICO Touches the Wall.

And the top two? Well, second place was given to "Sign" by Flow which is the sixth opening from Naruto: Shippuden. First place was hard to decide by ultimately "Silhouette" by Kana-Boom took the trophy home. The opening was used as the Fourth Great Ninja War got underway, and its emotional music left fans begging for more.

What do you think of this latest Naruto ranking? Did your favorite opening come up at the top of this list?

